Minnesota Jewish communities march against attacks on Palestinians in Gaza

Minnesota Jewish community groups are calling for de-escalation, humanitarian aide and a cease-fire in Gaza, as they gather in Minneapolis to march for their cause.

Hundreds in the Minnesota Jewish community signed an open letter calling for the Israel attacks in Gaza to cease. Monday, Minnesota Jewish people are marching that letter to U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office, calling on her to listen to her constituents as they call for no more war and violence against the Palestinian people.

The march is sponsored by Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, both groups are American Jewish organizations that call for the end of U.S. support of Israel’s occupation in the Gaza Strip and to end violence against Palestinians, according to their websites.

This comes as the war in the Gaza Strip continues into its second week and Israel prepares for a ground attack in the Strip. The attack was meant to start over the weekend, but Israeli leaders were urged to hold off on the attack to let more civilians evacuate the area.

The United Nations is calling the conflict a humanitarian crisis as over 1 million people have been forced to leave their homes in search of safe shelter.