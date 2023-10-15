Minneapolis march supports for Palestinians

article

Minneapolis was one of several U.S. cities where groups of people rallied Sunday in support of Palestinians.

Hundreds, if not thousands, gathered at Bryant Square Park. Many protesters wore traditional black and white checkered scarves symbolizing Palestinian solidarity, and they waved Palestinian flags through the streets of Uptown. Rally organizers said they stand against the bombings in Gaza.

The march was one of several rallies across the country this weekend, including in New York City, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Seattle.