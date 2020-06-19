Minnesota House passes police reform bill in early morning vote

Minnesota House lawmakers passed a set of police reform measures shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, setting up a showdown with the Republican-controlled senate.

The Minnesota Police Accountability Act passed by a vote of 71 to 59 with a lone lawmaker, Democrat Rep. Paul Marquart, breaking from their party on the vote.

The measure includes three bills merged into one. It would allow cities to require officer to live in the city where they serve, put the attorney general in charge of all police killings cases and would make it easier for the state police board to take away an officer’s license after wrongdoing.

Democrats say there is systemic racism in many police departments and it has to end.

“People who look like me feel that it’s time. Time for us to act,” said Democratic Rep. Mohamud Noor. ”Now is the moment.”

Republicans say the changes go too far and police across the state are being punished for decades-old problems in Minneapolis Police Department.

“The mayors and city councils of the city of Minneapolis have been negligent for many, many years,” Republican Rep. Peggy Scott said. “We’re going to thrust on local units of law enforcement everything that we really think should apply to Minneapolis and the systemic problems there.”

The House bill now goes back to the Senate, where earlier this week Republicans passed their own set of changes that are much more limited.

The big question Friday is if both sides will be able reach an agreement or if Republicans will walk away and adjourn today as promised from the beginning of the special session.