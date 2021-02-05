Minnesota hospitals say state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout at 'untenable crossroads'

Minnesota hospitals say the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is at an "untenable crossroads."

In a letter to Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Friday, Minnesota Hospital Association chief executive Rahul Koranne called on health officials to end the vaccine lottery for people age 65 and older and send more doses straight to providers.

"My members are increasingly put in the impossible position of telling their patients and their communities that they do not have vaccines for them," Koranne wrote. "We have members who have had no vaccine for three weeks, leaving clinic infrastructure that exists to rapidly get shots in arms idle."

Health officials and Gov. Tim Walz's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Minnesota did not allow new sign-ups for its lottery system this week, but continued to use the existing 220,000-person waiting list to schedule 6,000 appointments at two new mass vaccination sites. The state closed nine other sites after a two-week run.

Health officials switched to the lottery after a first-come, first-served system was overwhelmed with demand in its first week.

The lottery "is hurting patients and communities" and "needlessly brings public trust in all of us into question," Koranne wrote.

Minnesota has made several major changes to its rollout -- some of which have reversed earlier changes -- causing confusion among health care providers, pharmacies, and the public.

At the same time, the state's rollout has been plagued by the nationwide vaccine shortage. This week, Minnesota got roughly 79,000 doses from the federal government, a number expected to climb to 82,825 next week.

State health officials have estimated it will take 16 weeks at the current pace to vaccinate 1.1 million seniors, teachers and child care workers who are currently eligible.

Minnesota had given at least a first dose to 497,843 people as of Wednesday, 11.6 percent of the adult population. The state ranks 23rd in first doses per capita.