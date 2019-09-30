Minnesota Historical Society gathers input for possible name change for land at Ft. Snelling

article

A name change could be coming to a portion of Fort Snelling.



The change would not impact the historic fort or the state park, but rather a 23-acre area controlled by the Minnesota Historical Society.



Monday night marked the first of several input meetings planned across the state.

Even though the site is in the Twin Cities, officials are hoping to get statewide feedback.



Dozens showed up to weigh-in at the meeting in Rochester Monday night. Some folks said the name shouldn’t change. Others wanted an emphasis on the history Native Americans had on the land, including the 1,600 Dakota women and children who were held at the fort in the 1860s.



“We’ve heard things like ‘A Site of Confluence’ to ‘Historic Fort Snelling at Bdote,’” said Kevin Maijala, interim deputy director learning initiatives at MNHS. “We’ve heard all sorts of possibilities and we love that because it lets us know what people think is important about this site.”



Officials are planning to gather input through mid-November. Then the historical society will take that feedback and decide if a name change should happen. If the society choses to move forward, the state Legislature will have the final say on any potential changes.

Below is a list of the upcoming input sessions:

• Monday, Sept. 30, 6-8 p.m., Saint Mary’s University-Rochester at Cascade Meadow

• Thursday, Oct. 3, 6-8 p.m., College of St. Scholastica, Duluth

• Monday, Oct. 7, 6-8 p.m., North Hennepin Community College, Brooklyn Park

• Thursday, Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m., Stearns History Museum, St. Cloud

• Monday, Oct. 14, 6-8 p.m., Northern Star Scouting Base Camp, St. Paul

• Thursday, Oct. 17, 6-8 p.m., Redwood Area Community Center, Redwood Falls

