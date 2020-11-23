Minnesota heath care coalition launches 'COVID-19 isn't taking a holiday' ad campaign

Minnesota hospitals, health care associations and health insurance companies have partnered up to launch a statewide ad campaign called “COVID-19 Isn’t Taking a Holiday, to appeal to Minnesotans to do their part in controlling the spread of the coronavirus this holiday season.

The campaign begins this week with a series of television and social media ads focused on the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, according to a news release. Over the next several weeks, the campaign will also use “provocative imagery and messages appealing to Minnesotans to take action now to help control the spread, reduce hospital admissions and save lives.”

An ad from a statewide hospital coalition urging Minnesotans to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season. (FightCovidMN / FOX 9)

The campaign’s core message is “Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Do your part,” according to the release.

The partnership, dubbed FightCovidMN, includes hospitals and health care systems like Allina Health, M Health Faiview and Hennepin Healthcare; health insurance companies such as BlueCross BlueShield MN, UnitedHealthCare and HealthPartners and statewide associations such as the Minnesota Hospital Association and Minnesota Council of Health Plans.