Minnesota healthcare systems administering vaccines as others struggle

A number of states are reporting they are running out of COVID-19 vaccines despite the federal government moving to ramp up vaccinations.

As Minnesota adds more people to the list, some health care workers are feeling left behind. The work continues to get COVID-19 vaccines to top priority groups.

"The key driver to all of this is supply of vaccine and, luckily, we’ve been able to build a system where we can utilize all the vaccine we’ve been allocated from the state," said Dr. Kevin Best, the Allina Health interim VP of Medical Operations, Primary Care.

Hennepin Healthcare says nearly 74 percent of their 1A staff have received their first round of vaccine. At M Health Fairview, it’s about 75 percent of their healthcare workers.

In some cases, the health systems have enough doses that they’re able to start administering vaccines to partner healthcare workers not directly employed by their systems.

"We’re to a point even where we’re able to help out some of the other healthcare workers not directly in our system, but in our partner groups," said Best.

Other unaffiliated healthcare workers haven’t been as lucky, some telling a Senate Committee Wednesday how challenging it has been for them.

Other frustrations include the state’s pilot program this week for a new group of 65 and older people and educators that aren’t part of the 1A vaccination group filling up.