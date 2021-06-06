Minnesota has administered more than 10 million COVID-19 tests to date

The state of Minnesota says more than 10 million COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide since the beginning of the pandemic.

In an update over the weekend, the state says it eclipsed the 10 million test mark Friday.

Sunday, the state reported four new COVID-19 deaths, all of which were among people over the age of 65. One of those deaths was a person over 100 years old.

271 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, bringing the pandemic total to 602,686 statewide.

The state health department says 63 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 12 have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.