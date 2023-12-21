Minnesota grows jobs for 5th straight month, according to employment report

article

For the fifth month in a row, Minnesota has added more jobs after gaining 9,500 from October to November, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has reported.

Minnesota jobs grew 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis last month, outpacing the national average, which saw a gain of 0.1%.

"Minnesota continues to see sustained and notable job growth, and we’re consistently adding jobs at a faster rate than the national average, which is phenomenal news for workers," said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek in a statement Thursday. "We are confident that current and soon-to-be-launched efforts… will bring more people into the labor force in 2024."

Minnesota’s unemployment decreased to 3.1% in November, compared to 3.7% nationally during the same period. Throughout the last quarter, Minnesota jobs grew by 17,300, or 0.6% – ahead of the national average of 0.2%.

The labor force participation rate decreased to 68.3%, compared to 62.8% nationally.

Earlier this year, DEED declared that Minnesota had completely recovered from the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesota had previously lost 385,900 private sector jobs between February and April 2020.

During the summer, Minnesota reported four straight months of positive gains – the largest it had seen in the three years since the pandemic began.