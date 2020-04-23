Minnesota Gov. Walz expected to announce extension of school closure for rest of academic year

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce Thursday that public schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walz's decision has not been made public. But the governor has repeatedly said it was "unlikely" that schools would reopen. He planned to make the decision final on Thursday.

The announcement is expected to happen during a 2 p.m. news conference in St. Paul. FOX 9 will carry the news conference live on air and at FOX9.com/live.

Walz, a former school teacher, had previously ordered school buildings to close until at least May 4. Several states, including Wisconsin, have already shuttered their schools for the rest of the academic year.

Asked on Monday whether spring sports could resume if schools remain closed, Walz said he's "not super optimistic about it."

