Driver killed in head-on crash with semi in central Minnesota
COSMOS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver was killed in a head-on crash with a semi-truck in Kandiyohi County early Thursday morning.
Deadly head-on crash
What we know:
The State Patrol said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just west of Cosmos, approximately 30 miles southeast of Willmar.
The circumstances of the crash are not yet known, but authorities said a passenger vehicle and semi-truck collided head-on. The driver of the passenger vehicle died from their injuries. The occupants of the semi-truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
According to MnDOT's website, Highway 7 is subject to intermittent closures Thursday morning as crews continue investigating the crash. Drivers should expect single-lane traffic alternating directions between 150th Street Southeast and 165th Street Southeast.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the victim's identity or additional details about what led to the crash.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Patrol and MnDOT traffic website.