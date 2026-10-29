Driver killed in head-on crash with semi in central Minnesota

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The Brief A driver was killed in a head-on crash involving a semi-truck early Thursday morning. The crash happened on Highway 7 in Kandiyohi County, and drivers should expect intermittent road closures. The State Patrol has not said what led to the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.



A driver was killed in a head-on crash with a semi-truck in Kandiyohi County early Thursday morning.

Deadly head-on crash

What we know:

The State Patrol said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just west of Cosmos, approximately 30 miles southeast of Willmar.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known, but authorities said a passenger vehicle and semi-truck collided head-on. The driver of the passenger vehicle died from their injuries. The occupants of the semi-truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to MnDOT's website, Highway 7 is subject to intermittent closures Thursday morning as crews continue investigating the crash. Drivers should expect single-lane traffic alternating directions between 150th Street Southeast and 165th Street Southeast.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's identity or additional details about what led to the crash.