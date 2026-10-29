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Driver killed in head-on crash with semi in central Minnesota

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published October 29, 2026 7:47 AM CDT
Published October 29, 2026 7:47 AM CDT
article

Map of deadly head-on crash near Cosmos, Minnesota.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • A driver was killed in a head-on crash involving a semi-truck early Thursday morning. 
    • The crash happened on Highway 7 in Kandiyohi County, and drivers should expect intermittent road closures.
    • The State Patrol has not said what led to the crash, and the incident remains under investigation. 

COSMOS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver was killed in a head-on crash with a semi-truck in Kandiyohi County early Thursday morning. 

Deadly head-on crash

What we know:

The State Patrol said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just west of Cosmos, approximately 30 miles southeast of Willmar.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known, but authorities said a passenger vehicle and semi-truck collided head-on. The driver of the passenger vehicle died from their injuries. The occupants of the semi-truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to MnDOT's website, Highway 7 is subject to intermittent closures Thursday morning as crews continue investigating the crash. Drivers should expect single-lane traffic alternating directions between 150th Street Southeast and 165th Street Southeast.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's identity or additional details about what led to the crash.

The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Patrol and MnDOT traffic website. 

Road incidentsMinnesota