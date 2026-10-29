St. Paul police investigating active incident, shelter-in-place ordered
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is on the scene Thursday night of an active incident.
Incident on Ross Avenue
What we know:
Police say they’re on the scene of an active incident on the 1000 block of Ross Avenue as of just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities say people who are near the area should shelter-in-place, unless directed differently by police.
What we don't know:
St. Paul police say they will provide an update when more information is available. The nature of the police incident is not known.
The Source: The St. Paul Police Department released information about the incident on social media.