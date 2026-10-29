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St. Paul police investigating active incident, shelter-in-place ordered

By FOX 9 Staff
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 29, 2026 6:48 PM CDT
Published October 29, 2026 6:48 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The St. Paul Police Department is on the scene of an active incident Thursday night.
    • Police responded to the 1000 block of Ross Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.
    • Stay with FOX 9 for updates as they become available.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is on the scene Thursday night of an active incident.

Incident on Ross Avenue

What we know:

Police say they’re on the scene of an active incident on the 1000 block of Ross Avenue as of just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities say people who are near the area should shelter-in-place, unless directed differently by police.

What we don't know:

St. Paul police say they will provide an update when more information is available. The nature of the police incident is not known.

The Source: The St. Paul Police Department released information about the incident on social media.

Crime and Public SafetySt. Paul