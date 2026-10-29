St. Paul police investigating active incident, shelter-in-place ordered

The Brief The St. Paul Police Department is on the scene of an active incident Thursday night. Police responded to the 1000 block of Ross Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Stay with FOX 9 for updates as they become available.



The St. Paul Police Department is on the scene Thursday night of an active incident.

Incident on Ross Avenue

What we know:

Police say they’re on the scene of an active incident on the 1000 block of Ross Avenue as of just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities say people who are near the area should shelter-in-place, unless directed differently by police.

What we don't know:

St. Paul police say they will provide an update when more information is available. The nature of the police incident is not known.