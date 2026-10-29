JD Vance to make 'War on Fraud' announcement in Minnesota

The Brief Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit St. Cloud on Friday to make an announcement about fraud. The White House announced the visit as part of its "War on Fraud," but has not released specifics about Friday's announcement. FOX 9 will have live coverage of the visit as it happens.



Vice President JD Vance is now scheduled to make an appearance in St. Cloud on Friday to make an announcement about fraud.

Vance in St. Cloud

What we know:

The White House announced on Thursday that Vance would appear in St. Cloud for an announcement as part of the administration’s "War on Fraud."

The specific details on Vance's visit have not yet been released.

Big picture view:

Vance has made several announcements in recent weeks connected to the federal anti-fraud task force that launched this year.

Vance was also part of a news conference in the Oval Office last week when President Trump launched a whistleblower program for those who helped expose fraud. During that news conference, Vance announced YouTuber Nick Shirley would receive an award for his reporting on fraud in Minnesota.

State officials have disputed claims made by Shirley in his video. However, some of the daycares visited by Shirley ended up getting disenrolled during the state's revalidation effort.

What's next:

FOX 9 will cover the visit live as it happens. We will share more information as it's made available.