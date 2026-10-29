JD Vance cancels Minnesota visit to discuss fraud, officials say

The Brief According to the Mayor of St. Cloud, Jake Anderson, Vice President JD Vance will not be traveling to St. Cloud to make an announcement on fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office also confirmed the cancellation. The White House had announced the visit earlier Thursday as part of its "War on Fraud." It is not currently known why the Vice President is no longer traveling to Minnesota.



Vice President JD Vance will no longer be traveling to St. Cloud for a fraud announcement, according officials.

JD Vance no longer coming to Minnesota

What we know:

According to the Mayor of St. Cloud, Jake Anderson, Vance will no longer be traveling to Minnesota to make an announcement on fraud.

Anderson said the visit was canceled. The U.S. Attorney's Office has also confirmed the cancellation.

What we don't know:

It is not currently known why the Vice President is not traveling to Minnesota. Anderson said a reason was not given.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Office of the Vice President and has not yet heard back.

Vance on fraud

The backstory:

The White House announced earlier Thursday that Vance would appear in St. Cloud for an announcement as part of the administration’s "War on Fraud."

Specific details of the visit were not released.

Big picture view:

Vance has made several announcements in recent weeks connected to the federal anti-fraud task force that launched this year.

Vance was also part of a news conference in the Oval Office last week when President Trump launched a whistleblower program for those who helped expose fraud. During that news conference, Vance announced YouTuber Nick Shirley would receive an award for his reporting on fraud in Minnesota.

State officials have disputed claims made by Shirley in his video. However, some of the daycares visited by Shirley ended up getting disenrolled during the state's revalidation effort.