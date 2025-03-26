Minnesota health officials identify first measles case of 2025

The Brief DC Health said a person who flew from Minnesota to Washington D.C. tested positive for measles after visiting multiple locations. The Minnesota Department of Health indicates it has identified the first measles case of the year, but further details were not immediately available. There have been nearly 400 cases of measles in 18 states so far this year.



A person who flew from Minnesota to Washington D.C. later tested positive for measles and health officials warned others may have been exposed.

DC health issued an alert on Tuesday saying that an individual who tested positive for measles had visited multiple locations while contagious. The person is believed to have ridden two Amtrak trains on March 19 and visited a health clinic on March 22 in Washington D.C. Officials say they are working to inform people in these locations that they may have been exposed.

A DC Health spokesperson told FOX 9 the person had flown from Minnesota to DC, but did not provide further details about their flight or when they arrived.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) indicates there has been one reported case of measles so far in 2025, but further details were not immediately available. The website lists the case as pending classification or exposure data unknown. FOX 9 reached out for more information.

While measles is generally rare in Minnesota, there was a spike in 2024, with 70 reported cases. The state saw 22 cases in 2022 and 75 cases in 2017, according to MDH’s website.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air. Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after coming in contact with the virus. Common symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, rash, and red watery eyes.

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine helps protect against the virus. Anyone who is not vaccinated is at risk of becoming infected. The vaccine is typically two doses and is considered to be 97% effective at preventing measles, according to the CDC.

Measles outbreak

While measles was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000, there have been outbreaks around the country.

In the past three months, health officials have confirmed nearly 400 cases of measles in 18 states, with at least one death. The CDC states 95% of those infected are believed to be unvaccinated.

Texas is facing an outbreak with at least 327 cases and 40 hospitalizations since late January, according to the Texas Health and Human Services.