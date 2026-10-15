Minnesota fraud: Father, son plead guilty in $9.2 million tax fraud scheme

The Brief A father and son from Minnesota have pleaded guilty in a federal tax fraud case, after allegedly claiming at least $9.2 million in fraudulent tax refunds. Prosecutors say the two filed at least 300 false tax returns between June 2022 and October 2024. During a search of the father’s Golden Valley home, investigators also found a loaded handgun, extra magazines and ammunition.



A father and son from Minnesota have pleaded guilty to a tax fraud scheme that stole at least $9.2 million in federal refunds.

Minnesota tax fraud

What we know:

According to court documents, between June 2022 and October 2024, LaMar Javis Burgess, 44, and LaMar Dazjar Burgess, 24, prepared and filed false federal income tax returns for themselves and others.

However, prosecutors say the returns claimed refunds that they and the other taxpayers were not entitled to receive, including refundable sick and family leave tax credits tied to COVID-19 for certain self-employed people who could not work.

As part of the scheme, officials said the returns included employment and tax credit information that they knew was false.

Dig deeper:

Throughout the process, prosecutors say they also charged taxpayers a $10,000 fee from a portion of their refunds for filing the false returns.

According to prosecutors, the father and son prepared or filed at least 300 false federal tax returns and claimed at least $9.2 million in refunds.

During a search warrant executed at the father’s home in Golden Valley, federal investigators reportedly found a Glock model 19, 9mm semiautomatic handgun with a loaded 15-round magazine and an extended high-capacity magazine, a high-capacity drum magazine and loose ammunition rounds in a bag inside the closet.

Prosecutors say the handgun was previously reported stolen, and due to prior felony convictions, the father was barred under federal law from having firearms or ammunition.

Big picture view:

Officials say the pleas were part of nationwide enforcement actions led by the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division, the IRS and IRS Criminal Investigation that has resulted in cases against 76 defendants tied to an estimated loss of more than $490 million in tax revenue.

What's next:

Both face up to 10 years in prison on conspiracy charges, and up to 15 years in prison on firearm charges, according to officials.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.