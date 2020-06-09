Minnesota families have until June 30 to apply for $325 in temporary food benefits

article

Minnesota families have until June 30 to apply for temporary food benefits for children who would have received free or reduced-price meals if schools were open this spring.

The state of Minnesota implemented the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program this spring and Minnesota families can receive a one-time payment of $325 per child on a new or existing EBT card.

Eligible families have children between the ages of 5 and 18 as of Sept. 1, 2019, their school was closed due to COVID-19, they were receiving SNAP or MFIP benefits as of March 18, 2020, the child was receiving free or reduced-price school meals during the school year or their child was enrolled in a school that offers free school meals to all students.

Families who were receiving SNAP or MFIP benefits as of March 18 do not have to apply. A one-time payment will automatically be issued to their EBT card.

Other families, however, will need to apply online at mn.p-ebt.org between now and June 30.

For more information call 651-431-4050 or 800-657-3698, or submit questions here. The P-EBT hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.