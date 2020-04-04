Minnesota Department of Health lists long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health released a list of the long-term care facilities in which at least one case of COVID-19 was confirmed.
According to MDH, in this case, an outbreak is defined as "one or more resident(s) or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19."
There are currently 95 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Minnesota, with 42 of those in the intensive care unit, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The age range for coronavirus patients in the ICU is 25-95 years old.
The age range of patients who have died from the virus is 58-100 years old. The median age of those who have died is 86.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said 14 Minnesotans who have died have lived in in congregate care facilities, which includes nursing homes, assisted living and group homes. The coronavirus has now spread to 47 different care facilities.
Only facilities with 10 or more residents will be listed. The department listed the facilities by county:
County - Facility
Anoka Anoka Rehabilitation and Living Center
Advertisement
Clay Eventide Lutheran Home
Crow Wing Minnesota Teen Challenge
Dakota Brookdale West St. Paul
Dakota Inverwood Senior Living
Faribault Friendship Court
Freeborn Fountain Centers
Hennepin Catholic Eldercare on Main
Hennepin Heritage of Edina Inc
Hennepin Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington
Hennepin Shalom Home West
Hennepin Sunrise of Edina
Hennepin The Glenn Minnetonka
Hennepin The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center
Hennepin The Villa at Bryn Mawr
Hennepin The Waters of Edina
Hennepin Vernon Terrace
Hennepin Walker Methodist Health Center
Martin Temperance Lake Ridge
Olmsted Rochester East Health Services
Olmsted Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center
Ramsey Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville LLC
Ramsey Presbyterian Homes of Arden Hills
Ramsey The Estates at Roseville LLC
Ramsey The Waters of White Bear Lake
St. Louis Superior View Apartments
Washington Saint Therese of Woodbury
Washington Stonecrest
Washington The Encore at Mahtomedi
Washington The Gables of Boutwells Landing
Wilkin St. Francis Home
Winona Sauer Health Care