Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Department of Health lists long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health released a list of the long-term care facilities in which at least one case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

According to MDH, in this case, an outbreak is defined as "one or more resident(s) or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19."

There are currently 95 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Minnesota, with 42 of those in the intensive care unit, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The age range for coronavirus patients in the ICU is 25-95 years old.

The age range of patients who have died from the virus is 58-100 years old. The median age of those who have died is 86.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said 14 Minnesotans who have died have lived in in congregate care facilities, which includes nursing homes, assisted living and group homes. The coronavirus has now spread to 47 different care facilities.

Only facilities with 10 or more residents will be listed. The department listed the facilities by county:

County - Facility

Anoka    Anoka Rehabilitation and Living Center

Clay    Eventide Lutheran Home

Crow Wing    Minnesota Teen Challenge

Dakota    Brookdale West St. Paul

Dakota    Inverwood Senior Living

Faribault    Friendship Court

Freeborn    Fountain Centers

Hennepin    Catholic Eldercare on Main

Hennepin    Heritage of Edina Inc

Hennepin    Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington

Hennepin    Shalom Home West

Hennepin    Sunrise of Edina

Hennepin    The Glenn Minnetonka

Hennepin    The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center

Hennepin    The Villa at Bryn Mawr

Hennepin    The Waters of Edina

Hennepin    Vernon Terrace

Hennepin    Walker Methodist Health Center

Martin    Temperance Lake Ridge

Olmsted    Rochester East Health Services

Olmsted    Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center

Ramsey    Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville LLC

Ramsey    Presbyterian Homes of Arden Hills

Ramsey    The Estates at Roseville LLC

Ramsey    The Waters of White Bear Lake

St. Louis    Superior View Apartments

Washington    Saint Therese of Woodbury

Washington    Stonecrest

Washington    The Encore at Mahtomedi

Washington    The Gables of Boutwells Landing

Wilkin    St. Francis Home

Winona    Sauer Health Care