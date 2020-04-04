Minnesota Department of Health lists long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases

The Minnesota Department of Health released a list of the long-term care facilities in which at least one case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

According to MDH, in this case, an outbreak is defined as "one or more resident(s) or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19."

There are currently 95 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Minnesota, with 42 of those in the intensive care unit, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The age range for coronavirus patients in the ICU is 25-95 years old.

The age range of patients who have died from the virus is 58-100 years old. The median age of those who have died is 86.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said 14 Minnesotans who have died have lived in in congregate care facilities, which includes nursing homes, assisted living and group homes. The coronavirus has now spread to 47 different care facilities.

Only facilities with 10 or more residents will be listed. The department listed the facilities by county:

County - Facility

Anoka Anoka Rehabilitation and Living Center

Clay Eventide Lutheran Home

Crow Wing Minnesota Teen Challenge

Dakota Brookdale West St. Paul

Dakota Inverwood Senior Living

Faribault Friendship Court

Freeborn Fountain Centers

Hennepin Catholic Eldercare on Main

Hennepin Heritage of Edina Inc

Hennepin Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington

Hennepin Shalom Home West

Hennepin Sunrise of Edina

Hennepin The Glenn Minnetonka

Hennepin The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center

Hennepin The Villa at Bryn Mawr

Hennepin The Waters of Edina

Hennepin Vernon Terrace

Hennepin Walker Methodist Health Center

Martin Temperance Lake Ridge

Olmsted Rochester East Health Services

Olmsted Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center

Ramsey Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville LLC

Ramsey Presbyterian Homes of Arden Hills

Ramsey The Estates at Roseville LLC

Ramsey The Waters of White Bear Lake

St. Louis Superior View Apartments

Washington Saint Therese of Woodbury

Washington Stonecrest

Washington The Encore at Mahtomedi

Washington The Gables of Boutwells Landing

Wilkin St. Francis Home

Winona Sauer Health Care