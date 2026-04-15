David Wright convicted of murdering for ex-girlfriend Mariah Samuels

The Brief A Hennepin County jury on Wednesday found David Wright guilty of murdering his former ex-girlfriend, Mariah Samuels. Court records show Samuels had an order for protection against Wright. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said he will be sentenced to life without parole on Friday.



A man who admitted to fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder by a Hennepin County jury, and he is expected to be sentenced to life without parole later this week.

David Eugene Wright, 51, was found guilty of fatally shooting Mariah Samuels in September 2025 after violating the order for protection (OFP) he had against her.

During the news conference announcing the verdict, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said she hopes the Minneapolis Police Department can "reflect" on what went wrong, adding they responded to Samuels' 911 call the morning of her murder.

David Wright found guilty of murder with past pattern of domestic abuse

Big picture view:

The criminal complaint states that Minneapolis police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Russell Avenue on Sept. 14, 2025, after 911 callers reported multiple gunshots.

Arriving officers then began CPR on a woman, later identified as Mariah Samuels, who was found lying on the ground near a Jeep after being shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators then found Samuels had an order for protection against Wright. They then compared surveillance footage of the shooting scene and found the suspect matched Wright's appearance.

Wright was arrested the next day, and reportedly told authorities, "I'm not going to fight this situation," adding that "This is not going to be a hard-fought case."

A jury found Wright guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree murder with a past pattern of domestic abuse. He was also on federal probation at the time of the shooting after being convicted of fifth-degree controlled substance and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

County attorney criticizes Minneapolis police

What they're saying:

During the news conference announcing the verdict, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said she hopes the Minneapolis Police Department can "reflect" on what went wrong.

"Mariah should be with her family. She did everything we ask people who experience domestic violence to do, and the system still failed her," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "Each part of that system Mariah interacted with must hold itself accountable and take a hard look at what can be done to avoid these failures in the future. My thoughts today are solely with Mariah’s family and her loved ones."

The county attorney added that Samuels contacted police the day that she was killed to inform them of Wright violating the no-contact order.

Moriarty's full speech during the news conference, as well as statements from Samuels' family can be heard in the player above.

Life without parole

What's next:

Court officials say a first-degree premeditated murder conviction triggers a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Wright will be sentenced on Friday, April 17.

Domestic violence resources

What you can do:

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233 and offers confidential support all day, every day.