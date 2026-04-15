Nekeya Moody death: Jury sides with Ramsey County deputies

The Brief A jury found two Ramsey County deputies not liable for excessive force or deliberate indifference in the 2020 death of Nekeya Moody. Moody died after being restrained in the prone position during a mental health crisis, with the medical examiner citing excited delirium as the cause. The lawsuit, filed by Moody’s mother, concluded with the jury siding with the deputies after less than an hour of deliberation.



A jury has reached a verdict in a high-profile wrongful death lawsuit involving the 2020 death of Nekeya Moody after an encounter with Ramsey County deputies.

Jury sides with deputies in wrongful death lawsuit over 2020 death

What we know:

The civil lawsuit accused two Ramsey County deputies of using excessive force and showing deliberate indifference to Moody’s medical needs after restraining her in the prone position.

The jury found in favor of the deputies, determining they did not use excessive force and did not ignore Moody’s medical needs.

The case centered on Moody, a 37-year-old mother of five who was experiencing a mental health crisis. Her family called 911, reporting she was in a manic state and physically fighting restraint.

Body camera video showed Moody telling deputies, "They’re trying to kill me. Oh my God, you guys are working with him…yes he is."

Moody died a few days after the encounter. The family’s attorney argued that a deputy put excessive pressure on her back and a knee to her neck, and that the deputies did not properly consider her medical needs when she went limp while handcuffed.

The plaintiff pointed to a deputy’s comment, "I don’t know if she’s playing possum or what," as evidence of indifference.

The deputies testified that one was checking if Moody was breathing and that his knee only touched her neck. A defense expert said it is not uncommon for people who are being restrained to pretend to go limp, and "playing possum" is a common term among law enforcement.

Arriving EMTs testified they did not observe excessive force and did not change anything being done to assist Moody.

An issue was only discovered as Moody was being taken to the ambulance, with one EMT saying, "We may have an airway issue."

Ultimately, the medical examiner testified that Moody died from cocaine use and physical exertion, which led to excited delirium. The medical examiner said he would no longer use the term "excited delirium" based on national recommendations but would not change the cause of death.

The jury reached its verdict in less than an hour, siding with the deputies and ending the civil lawsuit.

The backstory:

The case drew attention in part because it happened a few months before the death of George Floyd and involved the controversial term "excited delirium," which was also referenced in the Floyd case. The use of the prone position and law enforcement’s response to mental health crises have been widely debated in recent years.

Moody had a history of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and PTSD. Her family called for help hoping she would receive medical attention, but the situation escalated, leading to her restraint and eventual death.

The lawsuit was filed by Moody’s mother, who claimed the deputies’ actions led to her daughter’s death. The defense maintained that the deputies followed proper procedures and did not use excessive force.

The verdict brings closure to a case that has been closely watched by both law enforcement and advocates for police reform.

Local perspective:

The case has sparked conversations in Ramsey County and beyond about how law enforcement responds to mental health crises and the use of restraint techniques like the prone position. The verdict may influence future policies and training for deputies and other first responders.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Moody’s family plans to pursue any further legal action or if there will be changes to Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office policies as a result of this case.