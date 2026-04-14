Prior Lake man indicted on 1st-degree murder in mother's gruesome slaying

The Brief A Scott County Grand Jury has indicted Aaron Schlossin on two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his mother, Diana Kaiser, who was found dead in their Prior Lake home in April 2025. Schlossin faces two first-degree murder charges: premeditated murder and murder while committing criminal sexual conduct. One day after the murder, Schlossin was also accused of forcing his way into another woman's home and groping her until she fought him off.



The man accused in the brutal slaying of his mother in Prior Lake, who was reportedly spotted huffing "whippits" the night of the murder, has now been indicted on a first-degree murder charge, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Grand jury hands up first-degree indictment

What we know:

A Scott County Grand Jury has indicted Aaron Schlossin on two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his mother, Diana Kaiser, at their home in Prior Lake last year.

The charges are premeditated first-degree murder and first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct, prosecutors say.

What they're saying:

"To commit matricide is completely unfathomable, and to do so with such cruelty is heinous," Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar said in a provided statement. "The facts of this case were presented to the grand jury, which determined these charges were appropriate."

He added: "Mr. Schlossin will now face the consequences of his actions in intentionally causing the death of his own mother. This office will do everything in its power to secure a conviction and administer the severest justice that the state of Minnesota allows."

"Any murder is difficult for surviving family members, but to have a sibling accused of killing your mother is on another level," Prior Lake Police Chief Liam Duggan said. "Our hearts go out to all who are affected by Ms. Kaiser’s senseless murder, particularly her surviving family."

Prior Lake murder

The backstory:

Diana Kaiser was found dead inside her home on Colorado Street in Prior Lake nearly a year ago after police were called for a welfare check on April 27.

Neighbors grew concerned after they saw Schlossin leaving the home acting erratic. According to the criminal complaint, the neighbor saw Schlossin take a whippit – meaning to inhale nitrous oxide, which deprives the brain of oxygen and causes intoxicating effects.

After that, the neighbor didn't see Kaiser leave the house to walk her dog or take out the trash. When officers came to check on Kaiser, they noticed a bloody bedsheet and a leg sticking out from beneath a pile of blankets.

Big picture view:

Inside the home, the victim was dead on the floor. Police said she was naked, "gray, and purple in color, and stiff to the touch."

Police say the mother had suffered blunt force trauma to her face. There was a broken lamp lying on the victim with bloody handprints on the wall. A pair of bloody jeans were also found at the crime scene with Schlossin's wallet inside.

Prosecutors say an autopsy showed Kaiser died from complex homicidal violence and multiple blunt force injuries to the face with associated fractures.

Dig deeper:

One day after the murder, Schlossin was also accused of forcing his way into a woman's home and groping her until she was able to fight him off.