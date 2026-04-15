Mayor Frey included on Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2026 list

The Brief Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has been named to Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2026 list. The recognition stems from Frey's actions during a federal surge in Minneapolis. Other political figures on the list include President Trump, Marco Rubio, Zohran Mamdani, Gavin Newsom, and Benjamin Netanyahu.



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has been included among Time's list of The 100 Most Influential People of 2026 released on Wednesday.

Frey on Time's Most Influential list

What we know:

Time's listing cites the mayor's presence during the federal surge in Minneapolis to start 2026, recalling Mayor Frey's statement to ICE after Renee Good's killing: "Get the f--- out of Minneapolis."

"From a walnut conference table in city hall, he directed the unprecedented logistical response to having 4,000 federal agents on the ground."

Big picture view:

Frey is among other political leaders, celebrities, athletes, and business moguls on the Time list.

President Trump, Marco Rubio, Zohran Mamdani, Gavin Newsom, and Benjamin Netanyahu are some of the other political leaders included on the most influential list, along with Mayor Frey.