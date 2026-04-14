Noncitizen registered to vote, cast ballot in Minnesota’s 2024 election: Charges

The Brief A Fillmore County man is charged with perjury and a voting violation after allegedly voting in the 2024 election without being a U.S. citizen. Charging documents say Mukeshkumar Chaudhari told investigators he filled out a voter registration notice sent by the state. Chaudhari explained he learned of the mistake during his green card process, according to the complaint.



A man in Fillmore County is facing felony charges for reportedly voting in the 2024 election despite not being a U.S. citizen.

Noncitizen voting in 2024 election

The backstory:

Mukeshkumar Somabhai Chaudhari, 39, has been charged via summons on Monday with perjury and a voting violation.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement obtained records from the Fillmore County Courthouse indicating that Chaudhari submitted a ballot in the 2024 election and may not have been eligible to vote due to his citizenship status.

Records reviewed by authorities showed Chaudhari registered to vote on March 12, 2023, and was added to the voter rolls on March 27, 2023. Charges allege he signed a voting ballot and submitted it at a polling place in Spring Valley on Nov. 5, 2024.

Investigators said the signature on the voting ballot appeared to match Chaudhari's signature on his Minnesota driver's license, according to the complaint.

What they're saying:

During an interview, Chaudhari initially denied voting in 2024 but later said he "made a mistake" and confirmed he had voted. He also acknowledged to the investigator he was not a U.S. citizen, charges allege.

Chaudhari allegedly told investigators he received a voter registration notice from the State of Minnesota and filled it out. Court documents indicate the notice was likely caused by the Minnesota system sending him voting information after he obtained his driver’s license.

Chaudhari stated he learned he should not have voted when his lawyer informed him during the green card application process, according to the complaint.

What's next:

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on May 18.