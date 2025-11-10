Minnesota Department of Health warns of infant botulism case in MN linked to formula

The Brief Minnesota health officials are warning parents about a multi-state infant botulism outbreak. As of last week, 13 cases of infant botulism had been detected in 10 states, including Minnesota. The cases are linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula.



The Minnesota Department of Health is warning parents as they investigate a multi-state infant botulism outbreak linked to baby formula, including one case in Minnesota.

Botulism outbreak

What we know:

As of last week, health officials say 13 infants have been diagnosed with confirmed or suspected cases of infant botulism across 10 states. Health officials say the cases are linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula.

On Nov. 8, ByHeart recalled two lots of its formula:

Lot: 206VABP/251261P2 ("Use by 01 Dec 2026")

Lot: 206VABP/251131P2 ("Use by 01 Dec 2026")

However, Minnesota health officials warn more lots could be recalled.

Dig deeper:

Health officials explain that botulism is a rare illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and can sometimes cause death. Symptoms usually start with constipation followed by difficulty feeding, a weak cry, and a lack of head control.

If your baby exhibits any of these symptoms and has consumed ByHeart formula, you should call a health care provider immediately.

Big picture view:

ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula is sold online and available at major retailers nationwide.