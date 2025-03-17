Minnesota defense attorneys worked together to help clients avoid ICE: report

article

The Brief Emails from FOX News show Minnesota attorneys discussing efforts to help their clients avoid ICE arrests. The emails were sent to local defense attorneys on a private email list. Attorneys discussed moving hearings to remote appearances to thwart ICE details at courthouses.



ICE at courthouses

What we know:

In recent weeks, advocates for immigrants have raised concerns about ICE raids targeting individuals at local courthouses, particularly the Hennepin County Government Center and Public Safety Facility.

A protest last week opposed the arrests, with activists writing that the raids "jeopardize our communities’ safety, well-being and access to justice." Advocates called on the county to prohibit ICE from entering the government center.

According to FOX News, ICE issued a memo in January stating agents working at or near courthouses would generally target gang members, security threats, immigrants with past convictions, and those who have been previously ordered to be deported.

Attorneys' emails leaked

Local perspective:

On Monday, FOX News published emails from Twin Cities attorneys, showing efforts by the attorneys to protect their clients from ICE arrests.

The emails were reportedly sent in early February to a distribution list for members of the Minnesota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and shared with FOX News by a member.

One email warns attorneys that plain-clothed ICE agents had been spotted at the Public Safety Facility. Later, defense attorneys discuss requesting moving hearings to Zoom for clients at risk of ICE arrests. Another suggests judges in Minnesota's Third Judicial District, which covers much of southeastern Minnesota, were encouraging Zoom requests for clients at risk.

Another screenshot shows an ACLU attorney telling attorneys a warrant is needed to hold a person by a local official – not just an ICE detainer.