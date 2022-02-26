Minnesota community rallies for peace in Ukraine, lights up in support

As the sun set in Minneapolis on Saturday, dozens of people rallied in support of Ukraine on the Lowry Avenue Bridge as colors of blue and yellow lit up the bridge.

"Stop Putin. Free Ukraine," the rally goers carrying Ukrainian flags and signs chanted, as cars driving past honked in support. "Glory to Ukraine, glory to the heroes."

Stefan Iwaskewycz spoke at the #StandWithUkraine rally Saturday evening on the Lowry Avenue bridge that was lit up in blue and yellow colors representing Ukraine's flag.

Stefan Iwaskewycz was born and raised in the Twin Cities, but his parents came from Ukraine. He says his family members in Ukraine are taking shelter, afraid for their lives.

"Ukraine is not Russia. Ukrainians have repeatedly demonstrated, for centuries, their will for a democratic and free society, and not be part of the Russians' fear," he said.

People can find more information on how to support and attend future events in the Twin Cities on Ukrainian American Community Center's Facebook page.

Downtown Minneapolis has been lit up in support of Ukraine all weekend. Along with the Lowry Avenue Bridge, blue and yellow colors representing the Ukrainian flag lit up across the Interstate 35W bridge, Capella Tower, IDS Center, U.S. Bank Stadium, Nicollet Mall and more.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Minneapolis downtown skyline was lit up in blue and yellow colors in support for Ukraine. From: FOX 9

Along with the city of Minneapolis, blue and yellow lights shined across Stillwater in support of Ukraine Friday night.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photos from Alex Eder in Stillwater, Minnesota

