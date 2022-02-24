Rally in Minneapolis supports Ukraine as Russia wages war

article

Members of the Twin Cities' Ukraine community and other supporters came together on Thursday to show support as Russia wages war with their home country.

The #StandWithUkraine emergency rally, organized by the Minnesota Ukrainian American Advocacy Committee, was held at St. Constantine Ukrainian Catholic Church. Holding signs reading, "We Stand with Ukraine" and criticizing Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, the group called for an end to the war.

"If the world does not stop Putin, the world will suffer," said one speaker, a Ukrainian native. "The world must know the truth. Russia is the state aggressor and Putin is a war criminal."

The group is calling on international organizations to ban Russia and coordinate sanctions against the country as punishment for the invasion.

Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

Ukraine's leadership said at least 40 people have been killed so far in what it called a "full-scale war" targeting the country from the east, north and south. In response, NATO envoys agreed to beef up air, land and air forces on the alliance's eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia.

President Biden decried the Kremlin’s military aggression during an address on Thursday from the White House, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin "chose this war" and that his country will bear the consequences of his actions. Biden announced new sanctions that are aimed at Russian banks, oligarchs and high-tech sectors in hopes of crippling Russia’s financial system and Putin’s inner circle.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tweeted about the ongoing situation Thursday morning, writing "Minnesota stands with the people of Ukraine and condemns Russia for this illegal aggression. Leaders across the world must unite and respond to this attack on democracy."

