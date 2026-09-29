Minnesota Cold Weather Rule: What you should know before Oct. 1
(FOX 9) - Starting Oct. 1, utility companies in Minnesota are prohibited from shutting off heat to customers who fall behind on their bills due to a customer's inability to pay them.
Minnesota Cold Weather Rule
What we know:
The Minnesota Cold Weather Rule runs from Oct. 1, through April 30, 2027. Under the rule, energy companies cannot disconnect service during the winter months due to a customer's inability to pay.
Dig deeper:
More than 600,000 Minnesota families are income-eligible for energy assistance, according to the source material — roughly one in every four households across the state.
According to Xcel Energy, income-eligible customers who contact the company for Cold Weather Rule protection can establish monthly payment plans that do not exceed 10% of household income.
What you can do:
Customers looking for more information can speak directly with Xcel Energy's customer care agent sytem at 1-800-895-4999.
The Source: Information provided by Xcel Energy and previous FOX 9 Cold Weather Rule reporting.