MN man hospitalized after being hit by car on Highway 23
RICHMOND, Minn. (Fox 9) - A Richmond, Minnesota, man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car while walking on Highway 23 near St. Francis Street late Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit by car on Highway 23
What we know:
The incident happened around 11:18 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, when a man of unknown age was hit by a person driving a Ford Bronco while he was walking on Highway 23.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. MSP suspects that the pedestrian had been drinking alcohol before the incident.
Both the driver and passenger in the Ford Bronco were uninjured.
What we don't know:
As of now, the current condition of the man struck by the vehicle is unknown.
The Source: Details regarding the incident were covered in a crash report shared by the Minnesota State Patrol.