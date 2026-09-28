MN man hospitalized after being hit by car on Highway 23

The Brief A Richmond, Minnesota, man was hit by a car while walking on Highway 23 near St. Francis Street. The man is currently being treated at St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police suspect the man had been drinking alcohol.



A Richmond, Minnesota, man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car while walking on Highway 23 near St. Francis Street late Saturday night.

Pedestrian hit by car on Highway 23

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:18 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, when a man of unknown age was hit by a person driving a Ford Bronco while he was walking on Highway 23.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. MSP suspects that the pedestrian had been drinking alcohol before the incident.

Both the driver and passenger in the Ford Bronco were uninjured.

What we don't know:

As of now, the current condition of the man struck by the vehicle is unknown.