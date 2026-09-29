Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Oct. 3–4)

Fall is in full swing across Minnesota this weekend, with art festivals, neighborhood celebrations, food trucks, and live music giving locals plenty of reasons to get outside before the season slips away.

Rivertown Fall Art Festival 2026

Oct. 3–4, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Lowell Park, Stillwater

More info at the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce

Now in its 49th year, this beloved festival draws more than 10,000 visitors to the banks of the St. Croix River to browse fine art, handmade jewelry, and creations from talented artists across the region. Set against the stunning backdrop of historic Stillwater in peak fall color, the festival also features live entertainment and the charm of one of Minnesota's most scenic towns.

East Harriet Fall Festival 2026

Oct. 3, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Lyndale Park and Recreation Center, Minneapolis

More info at eastharriet.org

The East Harriet Neighborhood Association is bringing the community together for a packed afternoon of fall fun, including a kickball tournament, horse-drawn carriage rides, caricatures, face painting, a pumpkin roll, and live music from Rachel Broten of MSP Virtuoso and DJ Dave Premack. Food trucks Finer Meats & Eats and Brick Oven Bus Pizza will be on-site, along with donuts, apple cider, s'mores by the fire pit, and snow cones from TropicalSnoMN.

Fall Festival 2026

Oct. 3, 3–6 p.m.

9200 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove

Free entry; concessions available starting at $0.50

Redeemer's second annual Fall Festival is open to everyone and loaded with activities, including hay rides, carnival games, bingo, inflatables, a s'mores station, and a visit from first responders. The first 100 visitors score a voucher for a free slice of Frankie's Chicago-Style Pizza, and affordable concessions — from hot chocolate to cotton candy — round out the fun.

Music in the Garden

Oct. 4, 1:30–3 p.m.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska

Included with general daily Arboretum admission

Wrap up the weekend with live music on Newton Terrace outside of Rootstock Cafe at the Arboretum, where local bands and community groups perform as part of the final stretch of the season's Music in the Garden series. Rootstock will be open with food, beer, wine, and an ice cream cart, and visitors are welcome to explore the full Arboretum grounds before or after the show.

Food Truck Train — Blaine

Oct. 4, 12–5 p.m.

10250 Lexington Ave NE, Blaine

Free to attend

The Food Truck Train rolls into Blaine this Sunday with a pop-up lineup of food trucks perfect for a casual afternoon out with friends and family.