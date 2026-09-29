Minnesota weather: Rain totals so far Tuesday

The Brief Rain showers have rolled into Minnesota, with mild temperatures throughout a humid afternoon. Showers are clearing into Tuesday night, leaving a cloudy evening. Check out the rain totals so far below.



Showers rolled through Minnesota Tuesday, bringing humid, but mild temperatures.

Minnesota rain totals

By the numbers:

Here are the rain totals so far as of Tuesday evening:

Mahnomen: 1.91 inches

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 0.89 inches

Detroit Lakes: 0.65 inches

Brainerd: 0.38 inches

St. Cloud: 0.38 inches

Marshall: 0.20 inches

Mankato: 0.08 inches

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday starts with patchy fog and low clouds before a brighter afternoon.

Temperatures warm into the low 70s, with humid conditions and some filtered sunshine.

Another batch of rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, mainly across southern Minnesota.

October starts with more of a fall feel on Thursday as humidity falls.

Temperatures remain in the 60s, with some occasional bright sunshine continuing through the weekend and into early next week.