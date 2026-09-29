Minnesota weather: Rain totals so far Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Showers rolled through Minnesota Tuesday, bringing humid, but mild temperatures.
Minnesota rain totals
By the numbers:
Here are the rain totals so far as of Tuesday evening:
- Mahnomen: 1.91 inches
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 0.89 inches
- Detroit Lakes: 0.65 inches
- Brainerd: 0.38 inches
- St. Cloud: 0.38 inches
- Marshall: 0.20 inches
- Mankato: 0.08 inches
(FOX 9)
Extended Minnesota weather forecast
What's next:
Wednesday starts with patchy fog and low clouds before a brighter afternoon.
Temperatures warm into the low 70s, with humid conditions and some filtered sunshine.
Another batch of rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, mainly across southern Minnesota.
October starts with more of a fall feel on Thursday as humidity falls.
Temperatures remain in the 60s, with some occasional bright sunshine continuing through the weekend and into early next week.
The Source: FOX 9 meteorologists.