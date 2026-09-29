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Minnesota weather: Rain totals so far Tuesday

By
FOX 9
Weather Forecast
Updated September 29, 2026 8:08 PM CDT Published September 29, 2026 8:06 PM CDT
MN weather: Showers across Minnesota before 70s midweek
MN weather: Showers across Minnesota before 70s midweek

MN weather: Showers across Minnesota before 70s midweek

Showers move west to east across Minnesota most of Tuesday, leaving up to 2 inches of rain as of midday before a clearing trend and partly sunny skies on Wednesday

The Brief

    • Rain showers have rolled into Minnesota, with mild temperatures throughout a humid afternoon.
    • Showers are clearing into Tuesday night, leaving a cloudy evening.
    • Check out the rain totals so far below.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Showers rolled through Minnesota Tuesday, bringing humid, but mild temperatures. 

Minnesota rain totals

By the numbers:

Here are the rain totals so far as of Tuesday evening: 

  • Mahnomen: 1.91 inches
  • Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 0.89 inches
  • Detroit Lakes: 0.65 inches
  • Brainerd: 0.38 inches
  • St. Cloud: 0.38 inches
  • Marshall: 0.20 inches
  • Mankato: 0.08 inches

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday starts with patchy fog and low clouds before a brighter afternoon.

Temperatures warm into the low 70s, with humid conditions and some filtered sunshine.

Another batch of rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, mainly across southern Minnesota.

October starts with more of a fall feel on Thursday as humidity falls.

Temperatures remain in the 60s, with some occasional bright sunshine continuing through the weekend and into early next week.

The Source: FOX 9 meteorologists. 

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