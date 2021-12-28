Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota cinematographers get another hit with ice skating video

By
Published 
Updated 8:52PM
Entertainment
FOX 9

Minnesota cinematographers get another hit with ice skating video

The crew that made a viral drone shot at Bryant Lake Bowl in Minneapolis got another hit online with an old ice skating -- and they got more in the works this weekend for the Winter Classic.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A group of Minnesota arterial cinematographers scored another hit recently online with an old video, and are now getting ready for a big project with the Winter Classic.

The friends from Mahtomedi have been flying drones of all shapes and sizes since their high school days 7 years ago. Fast forward to today, they are now getting ready for their next opportunity. They gave us a preview of their plans for the Winter Classic and some other projects on the horizon.