Minnesota call center workers sue UCare for unpaid wages

By
Published  November 18, 2025 5:08pm CST
Health Care
The Brief

    • Ivelisse Santiago has filed a class action lawsuit against UCare Minnesota.
    • The lawsuit alleges unpaid wages for boot-up and call-ready work.
    • Santiago seeks compensation for herself and other similarly situated employees.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A class action lawsuit has been filed by Ivelisse Santiago against UCare Minnesota, alleging violations of labor laws regarding unpaid wages for call center employees. 

UCare Minnesota accused of wage violations 

What we know:

Santiago claims UCare Minnesota failed to compensate employees for necessary "boot-up and call-ready work," which is required before starting their scheduled shifts.

The unpaid work allegedly violates the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Minnesota Payment of Wages Act.

Why you should care:

The outcome of the lawsuit could impact current and former employees of UCare Minnesota, potentially resulting in compensation for unpaid wages and setting a precedent for similar cases in the call center industry. 

UCare response

What they're saying:

FOX 9 reached out to UCare for a response to the lawsuit,a nd has yet to hear back.

The Source: Information was provided by the United States District Court District of Minnesota.

