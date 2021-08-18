Minnesota BCA to use app for reporting threats at schools, places of worship

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is employing an app called "See It, Say It, Send It" to help the public report tips about planned or threatened violence at Minnesota schools or places of worship, the agency announced Wednesday.

According to the BCA, students, parents, and school personnel can use the app to provide tips about planned or threatened violence at a school. The BCA will then triage the tips, notify local law enforcement and assist as needed. The BCA will work with the Minnesota School Safety Center, the Minnesota Department of Education, and with schools to determine the appropriate response to any tips that aren’t about criminal activity.

Additionally, congregants can use the app to report threats or planned violence at places of worship. The BCA will notify local law enforcement and coordinate with religious facility leadership on a response.

However, officials say to always call or text 911 first when reporting ongoing incidents and immediate threats. The app is not intended to replace local law enforcement or an existing school or religious facility security plan, but rather supplement it.

See It, Say It, Send It can be accessed from cell phones and other mobile devices. Tips can be anonymous.

Advertisement

The BCA received funding for the app from a Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) STOP School Violence Program. BJA is a component of the Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice.

