Minnesota band director plays 24 parts to 'Pomp and Circumstance' to honor his graduating seniors

With traditional graduation ceremonies unable to take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers are getting creative with how to honor their students.



In a musical video tribute to the graduating seniors, Chisago Lakes High School band director Joe DeLisi played 24 different parts to “Pomp and Circumstance.” He played all the instruments from the flute to the drums and even acted as his own conductor.

“I recorded 23 parts and then the 24th one is the conductor, but I have 23 band seniors, so when I was going through the process of recording everything and now when I watch it back, you know, I think of the students that would have been playing those instruments and those parts,” said DeLisi.

While recording he said he got sentimental thinking of all the years spent with those students during marching band, pep band, jazz band and more.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with those students and they’re all each and every single one of them – awesome,” he said.

DeLisi says it took some time to record all the different parts and he actually went into the school to complete the percussion section.

