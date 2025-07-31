Minnesota weather: Smoky sky sticks around with the mild weather Thursday

The Brief Smoky skies and poor air quality continues across Minnesota Thursday. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 78 degrees. The mild weather persists through the weekend before warming back into the 80s next week.



It’s another mild but hazy Thursday in Minnesota, with wildfire smoke from Canada continuing to impact air quality across the state.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect smoky sunshine with a few passing clouds throughout the day. Despite the smoke, conditions are comfortable with light winds and highs in the upper 70s. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 78 degrees.

The entire state is under an air quality alert through Saturday due to wildfire smoke from Canada. The air quality is forecast to be at unhealthy levels for everyone on Thursday and Friday, and very unhealthy air possible in northeastern Minnesota.

Overnight, it will be fairly clear with lower dew points and temperatures in the upper 50s.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Friday brings another smoky and hazy day with highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend may see a few additional clouds, with air quality conditions expected to improve on Saturday as winds shift.

There’s a chance for showers early next week with temperatures warming back into the 80s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

