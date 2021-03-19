Minneapolis VA offering COVID-19 vaccines to all enrolled veterans

The Minneapolis VA Health Care System announced Friday it is opening COVID-19 vaccinations to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age.

Veterans interested in getting vaccinated can call 612-467-1301 during the week to schedule their vaccine appointments. Vaccine appointments are available at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center or one of the VA’s community clinics in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The VA says it will also begin texting veterans with cell phones on record to schedule their vaccine appointments. Text messages from the VA will come from the phone number 53079. Veterans who would like to opt in to receiving text messages from the VA can text START to 53079.

Veterans who are interesting in receiving care at the VA but are not yet enrolled can apply for VA health care online or by calling 1-877-222-VETS.

To date, the Minneapolis VA says it has administered 58,091 vaccine doses.