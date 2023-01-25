Minneapolis snow removal plan includes one-sided parking

Minneapolis city officials on Wednesday shared its plan to ensure emergency vehicles and buses can "navigate streets that have narrowed because of heavy snowpack."

At a news conference on Wednesday, city officials said the city is going to one-sided parking starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Those who are parking in the city will not be able to park on the even side of the street on non-snow emergency routes. Some streets may have additional signage due to restrictions on those streets, so people parking their vehicles must follow the signage that is posted.

"The heavy snow accumulation has narrowed streets, which pose a safety hazard when emergency vehicles cannot navigate these streets to reach people who need assistance," the city said.

This rule will be in effect until April 1, but if there's enough snow melt before then the restrictions may be lifted earlier.

The last time the city implemented one-sided street parking was in late February 2019.