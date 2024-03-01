Minneapolis police investigating woman’s suspicious death in apartment

article

Police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman found inside a Minneapolis apartment in February.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to reports of a body at a North Loop apartment building on the 700 block of North 4th Street. Inside, police found a deceased woman.

Authorities said it's unknown how long the woman had been dead before police found her on the afternoon of Feb. 22. Her death is being investigated as suspicious, and no arrests have been made.

The medical examiner’s office will release the 47-year-old woman’s name and the cause of her death, pending a toxicology report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online here.