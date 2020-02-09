Minneapolis, St. Paul snow emergencies in effect, so here is a parking rules reminder

St. Paul and Minneapolis both declared a snow emergency Sunday.

St. Paul:

Beginning at 9 p.m., all Night Plow Routes will be plowed. Do not park on Night Plow Routes, which include downtown and all streets with signs posted "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE" and "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE THIS SIDE OF STREET." Vehicles that are not moved from Night Plow Routes by 9 p.m. will be ticketed and towed.

At 8 a.m. on Monday, all Day Plow Routes will be plowed. Do not park on Day Plow Routes. Day Plow Routes are not marked by signs. If there are no “Night Plow" signs posted within the block, then consider it a Day Plow Route. Vehicles that are not moved from Day Plow Routes by 8 a.m. will be ticketed and towed.

Always follow all posted street signs. Do not park vehicles where signs indicate "No Parking." A Snow Emergency lasts 96 hours, or until February 13, 2020 at 9 p.m. To avoid a ticket or tow, do not park in areas where streets are not plowed to the curb.

Minneapolis:

Advertisement

Minneapolis declared a snow emergency Sunday, with parking restrictions beginning at 9 p.m.

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, do not park on snow emergency routes. On Day 2 of the snow emergency, do not park on the even side of non-snow emergency routes.

For more information, go to the city's snow information website, or call the Snow Emergency Hotline: (612) 348-SNOW (7669).

Other metro cities have also declared snow emergencies, including Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Brooklyn Park, Cottage Grove and more. Check with your city for snow emergency rules.