Minneapolis soccer fans celebrate World Cup kickoff

The Brief The 2026 World Cup has kicked off, and games are being played in the United States for the first time since 1994. Soccer fans in Minneapolis gathered at 9th Street Soccer and Coffee to watch matches, play soccer and enjoy the festivities. Fans are excited about their favorite teams and the chance to experience the World Cup atmosphere locally.



Soccer fans in the Twin Cities are celebrating as the 2026 World Cup gets underway, bringing the excitement of the world’s biggest sporting event right to their neighborhood.

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Fans gather at Minneapolis watch parties

What we know:

The World Cup started on Thursday, and for the first time in decades, the United States is co-hosting games. Fans in Minneapolis gathered at 9th Street Soccer and Coffee, where the energy is focused on all things World Cup.

"It's the biggest sport in the world," said Will Schuemann, the manager.

The venue features two indoor soccer fields, plenty of screens to watch the games, a DJ and a food truck, making it a hub for local fans to come together.

Soccer fans in Minneapolis are excited to watch the games in their own backyard, with many sharing their favorite teams and predictions for who might win.

"Definitely Portugal, and Morocco might win," said Faisal Amin, a Minneapolis resident.

"France, Portugal and Brazil," said Sulima Amin, another local fan.

Local soccer scene comes alive during World Cup

What they're saying:

"We’ve got pickup. It’s come as you are," said Schuemann. "If you’ve got no experience, honestly sometimes it’s better."

For many, soccer is more than just a game – it’s a lifelong passion.

"I’ve been playing soccer since I was born. I’m from Cameroon," said Felix Steven Iaa, a Minneapolis resident.

Even those who are not die-hard soccer fans find themselves caught up in the excitement.

"Slowly but surely, they kind of get engrossed in the soccer culture," said Schuemann. "The next thing you know I see them pulling up with jerseys."

What's next:

Team USA opens Group Stage play at 8 p.m. Friday against Paraguay.