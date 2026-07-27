Minnesota Vixen beat Pittsburgh 42-14 to win first WFA Championship

The Brief The Minnesota Vixen beat the Pittsburgh Passion 42-14 on Saturday to win their first Women's Football Alliance championship. Quarterback Erin Kelley was named MVP after throwing for 152 yards and two touchdowns. The defense forced five turnovers. The Vixen finished the season 8-1.



The Minnesota Vixen made history on Saturday, beating the Pittsburgh Passion in dominating fashion to win their first Women’s Football Alliance championship in franchise history.

Vixen beat Pittsburgh 42-14 for WFA title

The backstory:

The Minnesota Vixen dominated Saturday from the opening kickoff, beating the Passion 42-14. The Vixen forced five Pittsburgh turnovers. Vixen quarterback Erin Kelley was named the MVP of the championship game. She went 15-of-20 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vixen had previously been 0-4 in championship games, but their title drought is now over. Minnesota finished the season 8-1. The party was in full force in the locker room after winning their first title.

Women’s Football Alliance

Why you should care:

The Minnesota Vixen first formed its franchise in 1999. The Vixen joined the Women’s Football Alliance in 2017.

They play their home games at Klas Field at Hamline University. They've played 123 games in their team history, and now have their first championship.