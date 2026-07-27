Ramsey County chase: 2 arrested after Lexus going 100 mph crashes

The Brief The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit late Friday night ended with a Lexus traveling in excess of 100 mph hitting another car before both vehicles crashed into a ditch. The incident was caught on dash cam, as the sheriff's office was streaming live on patrol. Two men were taken into custody in connection with the incident.



Two people were arrested late Friday night after a vehicle fleeing at more than 100 mph crashed into another vehicle before coming to a stop in a ditch in St. Paul.

Ramsey County chase ends in crash

What we know:

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started at about 11:50 p.m. Friday. A black Lexus drove past an unmarked Chevy Silverado on Interstate 694 just past the Rice Street exit in St. Paul.

The incident was caught live on social media, as Undersheriff Mike Martin was behind the wheel and streaming live on patrol. He put his lights and sirens on, and a pursuit was initiated.

Authorities say less than a minute later, with the Lexus traveling more than 100 mph, it swerved, clipped another vehicle and sent both cars into the ditch. The driver of the other car, a 48-year-old White Bear Lake man, was evaluated by first responders at the scene.

Two males arrested

Local perspective:

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says two people inside the Lexus fled the vehicle for a short time before returning. A 22-year-old South St. Paul man was taken into custody for fleeing. A 26-year-old Mounds View man was taken into custody on an active burglary warrant out of Dakota County.

What we don't know:

There were no serious injuries because of the incident, which remains under investigation.