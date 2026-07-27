Nudification becomes illegal for websites, apps in Minnesota on Aug. 1

The Brief Beginning Aug 1, Minnesota has outlawed the use of AI "nudification" technology that can turn images into pornography. The new law allows for civil lawsuits of at least $500,000 for each download or use, whether for yourself or someone else. It also bans advertisements or promotions of products that can nudify images or videos.



Hoping to slow the use of pervasive new artificial intelligence on unsuspecting victims, Minnesota will outlaw the use of nudification technology beginning Aug. 1, 2026.

Nudification in Minnesota

What we know:

Used by taking someone’s photo or video and turning them nude, the new law passed this past legislative session prohibits someone from accessing, downloading or using a website or app to nudify an image or video, or do so on behalf of someone else – allowing for a lawsuit for damages of at least $500,000 for each unlawful access.



It also bans advertisements or promotions of products that can nudify images or videos.

Dig deeper:

Throughout committee hearings, lawmakers heard testimony from victims of the technology who said it had a negative effect on their lives.

What they're saying:

"Today, we led the nation protecting women, children and everyone in public life from the harm caused by AI nudification technology," said Senator Erin Maye Quade when the bill passed Minnesota's Senate in April. "Companies that make this technology available for free online and in app stores will no longer be allowed to enable predators who abuse and victimize adults and children with the click of a button."

Gov. Walz signed the measures into law shortly after on May 7, 2026.