Girl, 15, shot in Loring Park neighborhood; 2 teens arrested

The Brief A 15-year-old girl was shot and injured in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis early Sunday morning. Two boys, ages 14 and 15, were arrested nearby, and a firearm was recovered. The shooting was just one of three that happened across Minneapolis within about 45 minutes early Sunday morning.



Minneapolis police arrested two teenage boys after a 15-year-old girl was shot and injured early Sunday morning in the city's Loring Park neighborhood.

Girl shot, 2 teen boys arrested

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened around 1:26 a.m. near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and Lauren Avenue. Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found a 15-year-old girl with at least one apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The girl received medical care from the officers before being transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare.

Based on suspect descriptions, police say they located two boys, ages 14 and 15, nearby and took them into custody. The boys were booked into Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police say they recovered a firearm and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Overnight shootings in Minneapolis

Dig deeper:

The shooting was one of three reported across Minneapolis within about 45 minutes early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., a man was shot in the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue and later died at the hospital. Police found evidence of gunfire at the scene, including a firearm found next to the victim.

About 20 minutes after the shooting near Hennepin and Laurel avenues, another man was wounded after an apparent parking lot altercation escalated into gunfire in the 2500 block of 4th Street Northeast.

No arrests have been announced in either of those cases.