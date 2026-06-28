Three overnight shootings in Minneapolis leave man dead, 2 others hurt

The Brief Three separate shootings in Minneapolis left one man dead and two others injured, including a 15-year-old girl. Two teen boys were arrested in connection with one shooting, while no arrests have been made in the other two cases. Authorities are working to determine what led up to the shootings.



Minneapolis police are investigating three separate shootings early Sunday morning that left one man dead and two others injured, including a 15-year-old girl.

The shootings happened within about 45 minutes in different parts of the city. Two teen boys were arrested in one of the cases, while no arrests have been made in the other two shootings.

Fatal shooting on Bloomington Avenue

First shooting:

Police responded around 1 a.m. to a ShotSpotter activation and several 911 calls about a man lying outside on the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators recovered evidence of gunfire at the scene, including a firearm found next to the victim. MPD forensic scientists processed the scene, and homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Girl shot, 2 teen boys arrested

Second shooting:

Around 1:26 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire near Hennepin Avenue and Laurel Avenue, where they found a 15-year-old girl with at least one apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid before the girl was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Based on suspect descriptions, police say they located a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy nearby and took them into custody. The boys were booked into Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

Police say they recovered a firearm and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Man shot in Minneapolis parking lot

Third shooting:

Roughly 20 minutes later, at about 1:47 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of 4th Street Northeast.

Police found a man inside a business suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health for treatment.

According to preliminary information, an altercation in a nearby parking lot escalated into gunfire, striking the man. After being shot, he ran into the business.

MPD forensic scientists collected evidence at the scene, and investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.