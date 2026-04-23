Minneapolis shooting: Mother seeks justice for teen son's death

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a relative’s home in north Minneapolis three days after Christmas. Police have identified at least three teenage suspects, but only two are facing charges. The victim’s mother is calling for justice and wants all those involved to be held accountable.



A Minneapolis mother is demanding answers months after her 17-year-old son was shot and killed while sitting inside his cousin’s home.

Details emerge in deadly shooting of Minneapolis teenager

What we know:

Erico Lark Jr. was inside his cousin’s house in north Minneapolis three days after Christmas when three people ran up to a window and started shooting. A single bullet killed him as he sat in the living room, near a window.

Court documents reveal that four teenage boys took an Uber to the house, before three of them fired into the home. Police have tracked down three suspects, all minors, and prosecutors have charged two of them. The third identified suspect is not yet facing charges as prosecutors said they need more time to investigate.

"Everybody should be held accountable," said Fonda, the victim’s mother, who chose not to share her last name.

She described the pain of losing her son: "I got the news that my son didn’t make it. That was the worst feeling that you can ever possibly have being a mother."

Fonda says her son was targeted.

"They stalked my son. They figured out where he was," she said.

She is frustrated that only two of the four suspects are facing charges.

"I feel like the justice system is failing me as a parent and also failing my son," said Fonda.

Investigators have mentioned four people got out of the car before the shooting, but it is not clear if they have identified the fourth person involved.

Remembering Erico and the push for justice

What they're saying:

Fonda shared memories of her son, describing him as "the bubbly kid. He was sweet, he was loving, he was always the jokester."

She is holding onto those memories as she waits for answers and justice.

Erico would have graduated from high school in June. His mother has his cap and gown ready for that day. The message on the cap reads: "Still making it happen from Heaven."

"We’re pushing for me to be able to walk across the stage to get my son’s diploma," she said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether investigators have identified the fourth person who got out of the car before the shooting. There are also no details on what led up to the shooting or why Erico was targeted.