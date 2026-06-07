Minnesota Timberwolves unveil new uniforms, court for 2026-27 season

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled new uniforms and a new court at Target Center on Sunday for the 2026-27 season. The Timberwolves are coming off their fifth straight appearance in the NBA Playoffs.



The Minnesota Timberwolves started a new era with a big announcement Sunday afternoon, unveiling their new uniforms and court for the 2026-27 season at Target Center.

Timberwolves unveil new uniforms

What we know:

The Timberwolves released an all-new logo, uniforms and court designs, officially introducing the next look of the basketball franchise.

From subtle references to the Old Shep era, to an evolved take on the iconic tree-lined uniforms fans have connected with for decades, the new look blends familiar pieces of Timberwolves history with the swagger, confidence and energy of the new team now leading the franchise. The direction grew out of years of fan feedback and the franchise history that still resonates most with Timberwolves' fans today. The trees are now woven into the all-new identity, alongside evolved versions of the franchise’s original blue, green and white color palette.

Team officials say this is not a look back. It reflects where Timberwolves' basketball stands today: Bold, expressive and deeply connected to the fans and state that have shaped the franchise from the very beginning.

"This franchise means something different to every generation of fans," said Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Matt Caldwell. "We wanted this new look to reflect the pieces of Timberwolves basketball fans have always connected with, while also feeling true to the team and culture surrounding this franchise today. More than anything, we wanted to create something that reflects where this organization is headed and what the entire state can rally behind."

Timberwolves playoff run

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves are coming off their fifth straight trip to the NBA Playoffs, and earning the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. After two straight years of getting to the Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves got to the semifinals this season before losing to the San Antonio Spurs.