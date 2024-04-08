Minneapolis shooting leaves 1 dead on Portland Avenue

article

A man was killed as gunfire erupted on the streets of Minneapolis on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to ShotSpotter activations around 4 p.m. to an alleyway along Portland Avenue South, just north of East Lake Street, around 4 p.m.

At the scene, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot more than once. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one handgun with an extended magazine was recovered from the scene.

Police did not outline a potential motive for the violence. No arrests have been made.