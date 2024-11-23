Minneapolis shooting critically injures man

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting they say left a man with "potentially life-threatening injuries." Investigators believe the victim was struck by a vehicle after an altercation at a bus stop. Police say someone in the vehicle then shot the man.



Police say a man was struck by a vehicle and then shot when he tried to run away from a Minneapolis bus stop.

What we know

Officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Lowry Avenue North and Fremont Avenue North around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe a man at a bus stop was in "an altercation" with multiple people in a vehicle.

The driver then struck the man with the vehicle as the man tried to run away, police say.

Someone in the vehicle then allegedly shot the man before the driver left the area with the vehicle.

Law enforcement described the victim's injuries as "potentially life-threatening."

What we don't know

Police have not released details on any suspect descriptions or the vehicle involved.